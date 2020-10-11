A Lake Charles woman has been arrested for aggravated second-degree battery of her boyfriend, authorities said.
Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards toured storm-weary Southwest Louisiana Saturday morning, observing by helicopter damages created by Hurricane Delta in both Lake Charles and Jennings.
Hurricane Delta, still a Category 2 storm, has made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. Donald Jones, National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist, said gusty winds and flash flooding conditions have already begun across the region with more intense impacts expected as the eye wall moves…
As the Category 2 Hurricane Delta makes its way along the Southwest Louisiana coastline Friday, officials with Suddenlink Communications, and its parent company, Altice USA, said steps are being taken to prepare for its impact.
Rescue, response and recovery efforts for coastal areas affected by Hurricane Delta are already underway, as members of the McKinney Texas-based Minuteman Disaster Response team are en route to the coastline.
The American Press ePaper edition remains free online as Southwest Louisiana now hunkers down for Hurricane Delta, seven weeks after Hurricane Laura devastated the area.
As Hurricane Delta strengthens and approaches the Louisiana coast, Save the Children urges parents and caregivers to talk to their children about hurricanes and take…
