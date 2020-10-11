Angela Leonards

Angela S. Leonards of Bell City

A Lake Charles woman has been arrested for aggravated second-degree battery of her boyfriend, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a residence off La. 101 in Bell City in reference to a shooting.  
When deputies arrived, they observed the victim to be suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. 
“After further investigation deputies learned the victim’s girlfriend — Angela S. Leonard, 57, of Bell City — was responsible for the shooting,” Vincent said.    
Leonard was located outside near the residence where the shooting occurred and was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to speak with detectives.  
“When detectives spoke with Leonard she admitted to shooting the victim,” Vincent said.
 She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated 2nd degree battery.  
Judge Ron Ware set her bond at $30,000.   
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.  

Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.

More from this section

Governor tours storm-weary SW La.

  • Updated
Governor tours storm-weary SW La.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards toured storm-weary Southwest Louisiana Saturday morning, observing by helicopter damages created by Hurricane Delta in both Lake Charles and Jennings. 

Delta has made landfall

  • Updated
Delta has made landfall

Hurricane Delta, still a Category 2 storm, has made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. Donald Jones, National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist, said gusty winds and flash flooding conditions have already begun across the region with more intense impacts expected as the eye wall moves…

Suddenlink preparing for Hurricane Delta aftermath

  • Updated
Suddenlink preparing for Hurricane Delta aftermath

As the Category 2 Hurricane Delta makes its way along the Southwest Louisiana coastline Friday, officials with Suddenlink Communications, and its parent company, Altice USA, said steps are being taken to prepare for its impact.

Read today’s edition for free

  • Updated
Read today’s edition for free

The American Press ePaper edition remains free online as Southwest Louisiana now hunkers down for Hurricane Delta, seven weeks after Hurricane Laura devastated the area.

Tips for parents: Helping children prepare for Hurricane Delta

  • Updated
Tips for parents: Helping children prepare for Hurricane Delta

                                                                                                                               As Hurricane Delta strengthens and approaches the Louisiana coast, Save the Children urges parents and caregivers to talk to their children about hurricanes and take…