Brett Geymann, a former state representative, was the only one to qualify for the Feb. 6 special election for the open House District 35 seat.
Because Geymann is unopposed, he will represent the district for a four-year term. District 35 includes parts of Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes.
Filing for the seat closed Jan. 8, with Geymann filing Jan. 6, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
The House seat was open after Stephen Dwight resigned in December following his November election as Calcasieu Parish District Attorney.
Geymann, a Republican, was the District 35 state representative from 2004 until being term-limited in 2016. Louisiana does not have lifetime term limits, allowing Geymann to run again for the House seat.
“I’m excited about working with the new delegation and my former colleagues as well,” Geymann said. “It’s a very exciting time.”
During his time in the Legislature, Geymann was part of a group of lawmakers known as the “fiscal hawks” for their work on budget reform. He said he looks forward to being a voice at the Capitol for Southwest Louisiana, especially those who have struggled throughout 2020.
“In general, our small businesses are struggling because of COVID-19 and the hurricanes,” Geymann said. “I certainly want to go there and advocate for those folks. People are just anxious right now.”