Brett Geymann

Brett Geymann

Brett Geymann, a former state representative, was the only one to qualify for the Feb. 6 special election for the open House District 35 seat.

Because Geymann is unopposed, he will represent the district for a four-year term. District 35 includes parts of Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes.

Filing for the seat closed Jan. 8, with Geymann filing Jan. 6, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

The House seat was open after Stephen Dwight resigned in December following his November election as Calcasieu Parish District Attorney.

Geymann, a Republican, was the District 35 state representative from 2004 until being term-limited in 2016. Louisiana does not have lifetime term limits, allowing Geymann to run again for the House seat.

“I’m excited about working with the new delegation and my former colleagues as well,” Geymann said. “It’s a very exciting time.”

During his time in the Legislature, Geymann was part of a group of lawmakers known as the “fiscal hawks” for their work on budget reform. He said he looks forward to being a voice at the Capitol for Southwest Louisiana, especially those who have struggled throughout 2020.

“In general, our small businesses are struggling because of COVID-19 and the hurricanes,” Geymann said. “I certainly want to go there and advocate for those folks. People are just anxious right now.”

More from this section

American Airlines welcomed back to LC Airport

  • Updated
American Airlines welcomed back to LC Airport

Lake Charles Regional Airport Director Heath Allen said Thursday that he is excited to have American Airlines flights back in service after a close to three-month temporary suspension by the airline.

Cavanaugh: Residents seem eager for vaccine

  • Updated
Cavanaugh: Residents seem eager for vaccine

As a new year is upon Southwest Louisiana, many residents are ready to put 2020 behind them by receiving their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Louisiana Office of Public Health regional medical director for region five, said with more and more priority groups opening, the …

Chain saw artist turns hurricane-damaged tree into work of art

  • Updated
Chain saw artist turns hurricane-damaged tree into work of art

Hurricane Laura was not kind to the old magnolia tree near the corner of Kirby Street and Louisiana Avenue. It was toppled and broken in the storm, and the top of the old tree fell on the house at 1028 Kirby St. owned by Rick and Donna Richard.

First two weeks of Sowela semester will be completely online

  • Updated
First two weeks of Sowela semester will be completely online

Sowela Technical Community College will begin the spring semester with the first two weeks completely online. According to an announcement made on Tuesday, courses will begin for all students virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 19 with face-to-face instruction resuming on Monday, Feb. 1.  