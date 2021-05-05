Geymann insurance bill heads to House

Legislation that seeks to lay out a process for homeowners who suffered catastrophic hurricane damage to settle a claim dispute between their insurance company cleared a state House Insurance Committee Tuesday.
House Bill 585 by Rep. Brett Geymann, R-Moss Bluff, heads to the House floor with amendments. Geymann said the legislation is aimed at helping homeowners recoup costs associated with trying to settle a dispute of a claim, short of a lawsuit.
Geymann said his neighbor, whose house was totaled after Hurricane Laura, had an initial adjustment of $37,000. The neighbor is now on his ninth insurance adjuster, with the adjustment valued at $375,000.
“There has to be some point where we say we’ve got a problem,” Geymann said. “It’s cases where the (adjustments) are not even close.”
Since Hurricanes Laura and Delta, he said, many Southwest Louisiana homeowners have had to hire private adjusters or structural engineers to get adequate damage estimates. Others, including the elderly, can’t afford those steps or lack the ability to negotiate.
“I can tell you heartbreaking stories of people who have just given up and said I’ll just take what they give me because I need to get back in my home,” he said. “It’s just not right.”
Geymann, a licensed residential contractor, has been doing repair work in the months after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“I’m living it, plus I’m seeing it from the contractor’s side,” he said. “This is what’s going on. The question is what are we going to do to make it better?”
Lake Charles resident Kerry Andersen said she hasn’t returned to her damaged Iris Street home, more than eight months after Hurricane Laura’s landfall in August 2020. She’s currently on her ninth insurance adjuster and living in Baton Rouge temporarily.
Over the months, Andersen said she has “depleted her savings,” borrowed money from family and pulled money out from her retirement.
“I can’t do it much longer,” she said through tears. “I want to go home. I want my home fixed.
“We have been left to fend for ourselves with no help at all.”
The initial insurance adjustment for Andersen’s home was $41,000. She said a contractor’s bid was more than $300,000.
The biggest problem, Andersen said, is the quick turnaround of insurance adjusters. She said three different adjusters called her within one week, but she never met any of them in person. Making matters worse is that each adjuster has a different set of guidelines.
“When the phone rings, I almost laugh because I know what they’re going to say,” Andersen said. “My file has something like 800 pages because so many adjusters have filed the same (paperwork) over and over again.”
An amendment added to the legislation allows for options if a homeowner provides an alternative damage estimate from a state-licensed contractor that is 25 percent or higher than the insurer’s estimate.
The insurer can accept the alternative damage estimate; negotiate with the homeowners and agree upon a recalculated estimate; or conduct a new onsite adjustment within 15 days of receiving the alternative estimate and provide the homeowner with a copy of the adjustment or a structural engineer’s report within 10 days of finishing the adjustment.
If an agreement isn’t reached and a court rules a discrepancy of 25 percent or more between the initial damage estimate and the court’s estimate, the insured must recover all costs associated with resolving the dispute.
Before the committee approved Geymann’s bill, it struck out a provision to increase the existing penalty for insurers who act in bad faith from double the damages sustained, to four times the amount of damage sustained, or $10,000.
Real Reform Louisiana tweeted that this “guts the bill,” but Geymann said he is willing to work with lawmakers on a provision where the bad faith aspect would apply only to hurricane damage claims.