JENNINGS — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is partnering with the Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission to host a family fishing event from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park, 100 Rue de l’Acadie, in Jennings.
The Get Out and Fish community fishing program is open free to anglers of all ages, but those 16 years of age and older must have a valid Louisiana fishing license. All youth 15 and under must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“The goal of Get Out and Fish is so that anyone who wants to try their hand at fishing can learn how to fish and have an opportunity to fish,” LDWF biologist Megan MacMenamin said. “It’s also a really fun opportunity for families to do something together and get outside.”
The LDWF has stocked the pond with 1,000 pounds of adult size channel catfish. It will continue to stock the 11-acre pond with fish, including rainbow trout in the future.
Adult and youth fishing competitions will be held from 7-11 a.m. in age divisions — little angler (ages 8 and under); junior angler (ages 9-15) and adult angler (age 16 and older). Fishermen can keep what they catch.
Participants must provide their own fishing gear, bait, tackle and cooler.
Fishing activities and demonstrations to include knot tying, fish identification, fish cleaning techniques and other skills will be available 9-11:30 a.m. There will also be raffle prizes.
In addition, families can enjoy the amenities of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park which includes picnic areas, walking path and the Gator Chateau where visitors can view and hold baby alligators.
“It’s a great place, close to home that you can take the kids fishing and spend the day,” MacMenamin said.
Participants can preregister for the event on the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries website at www.wlf.la.gov/get-out-and-fish-1 or 7-10 a.m. on the day of the event.
The first 100 youth registered will receive a goody bag.
Lunch provided by the City of Jennings and Sabelhaus Wealth Partners, will be from 10 a.m.-noon with an awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
For more information contact MacMenamin at mmacmenamin@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2375.
On Facebook: @ldwfgetoutandfish