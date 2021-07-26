Assistant Warden Luke Gaspard believes his role at the Beauregard Parish Jail is one of incredible responsibility, and also incredible duty to the community he loves.
Gaspard, like Warden Freddie Doyle, was born and raised in Beauregard Parish and he has served most of his career in law enforcement in corrections. After serving for both Allen and Calcasieu parishes, Gaspard said he has received the most satisfaction working in his own backyard.
“I have served with other sheriff’s offices in the area and I’m appreciative for the things I learned there, but there is something special about Beauregard Parish. It brings me a sense of pride to work in the same area that I grew up,” Gaspard said.
Gaspard graduated from East Beauregard High School in 2000 and went on to attend Sowela Technical Community College. In 2005, he made the transition to law enforcement and began working with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer. He was hired by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2007 and moved his way up the ranks to shift supervisor.
In 2017, he returned to his roots when he accepted a position at the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy. He would go on to become a member of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force and in the spring of 2020 was named assistant warden by then Sheriff-Elect Mark Herford.
To learn that he would be working alongside Doyle, one of his childhood friends and football teammate, Gaspard said it made accepting the position that much better.
“Working with Freddie is amazing; we work well together and we understand one another well. That familiarity that we have from growing up sort of laid the foundation for a great work relationship between the two of us and I think that is something that makes everything else fall into place for our whole team,” Gaspard said.
Gaspard said that the team of corrections officers that he and Doyle have worked together in building has been one of the greatest strengths of his job, but he said he also never stops focusing on how the team can improve. Part of Gaspard’s work focuses on introducing training opportunities for officers and himself.
“Training is a big part of keeping our team prepared and able, which in turn keeps everyone safe, so I kind of consider that something that can always be improved upon. I’m always looking for new opportunities or programs I can implement that can help our team,” he said.
Along with training, Gaspard said he is also always looking for ways to improve security and technology at the jail. While a new jail facility may still be years away, he said he strives to keep his focus on the future and look for ways to upgrade the existing building’s systems.
“Technology is one of those things that is constantly changing, there is always something better coming, but I try to keep focused on what is out there and how it can be incorporated here. Security is always a top concern for both inmates and our officers, so I am always looking for something new that we can use and trying to help secure the funding to get it,” Gaspard stated.
Still, one of the greatest strengths Gaspard possesses may be his empathy for those who pass through the jail’s doors.
Gaspard lamented that one of the most difficult aspects of his job is recognizing some of the faces brought into his facility, and he said he struggles with finding a way to help those in the most need. Like the rest of the nation, Beauregard Parish has been no stranger to the effects of the pandemic and the stress it has brought on.
“Mental health is a huge problem right now, we’re seeing it across the nation and here at home in Beauregard Parish. It’s a really sad situation for everyone involved because there are people with serious needs and law enforcement is struggling with understanding how to help them. Everyone has a story, we just don’t know it. So, one of the most important parts of our job here is just trying to help understand the needs of people brought in, and hopefully find a way to help them turn their lives around,” Gaspard stated.
“At the core, people in law enforcement just want to help others and that is what we hope to do here at the Beauregard Parish Jail.”