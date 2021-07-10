The Capitol One Tower, an iconic landmark in downtown Lake Charles for nearly 40 years, remains in major disrepair after most of the skyscraper’s emerald glass windows were blown out by Hurricane Laura’s 150-mile-per-hour winds last August. Officials with the group that owns the building said they are working with their insurance company, but progress has been slow going.
Hertz Investment Group, a Los Angeles-based real estate firm, has owned the 22-story, 358,000-square-foot tower since 2007. Zev Hertz, chairman, said in a statement released Friday that the organization has been working with Zurich, its insurance company, since Hurricane Laura's landfall.
“Unfortunately, it has been a very slow and arduous process,” he said. “As soon as we’re able to complete this process, we’ll be able to move forward.”
Robert Licht, Hertz Investment Group’s chief financial officer, said the firm wants to move forward with the building and acknowledged it has become “an eyesore in the community” since Laura’s landfall.
“With so much uncertainty, we don’t yet know what the future holds,” he said. “For now, we are in a holding pattern. At this point, the insurance carrier needs to live up to their agreement contained in the policy.”
Hertz said the Capitol One Tower suffered significantly more damage than the combined damage done to its New Orleans properties after Hurricane Katrina’s 2005 landfall. Hertz is one of the largest office landlords in New Orleans.
The tower had 73 tenants when Hurricane Laura made landfall. Today, it is unable to be occupied.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the city would like to see the tower repaired and put back into use. However, he said the city will do what is necessary so that the building doesn’t continue to sit in its current condition over the long-term. City officials are communicating with Hertz officials, Hunter said.
“As iconic as it is, and as much as it pains me to say this, I would much rather it be torn down than sit in that state for an extended period of time,” Hunter said.
Having the tower stay in disrepair for months on end would be a “terrible reminder” of Hurricane Laura’s destruction, Hunter said. He compared it to the former Harrah’s Casino parking garage, which was damaged by Hurricane Rita back in 2005. It is just now undergoing repairs in connection with the $20 million Port Wonder lakefront project, which broke ground June 30.
“Every time you drive into Lake Charles, it’s the first thing you see,” the mayor said of the tower. “We don’t want to create a new situation like that.”