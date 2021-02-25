Fund started to support rebuilding of St. Louis downtown

A “Keep St. Louis Downtown” fund has been established to support the rebuilding of the hurricane-damaged school at its current Bank Street location. Established and administered by Project Build A Future, the fund is set up at First Federal Bank of Louisiana.
Charla Blake, Project Build A Future executive director, said the organization is excited to be a part of the effort to conserve St. Louis’ location as the work falls directly in line with its original tenets of incorporation.
“We have taken a long-standing stance on community betterment,” she said.
While the non-profit has “no stake in St. Louis,” Blake said the organizational requirement to support community revitalization would stand for any school in a similar situation.
“It could be any school, but a school of that size would be a devastating exit to south of town. If it moves from central Lake Charles, there will be no high school between 210 and I-10. That’s a large thing to take out of the downtown and city proper.”
In terms of neighborhood, Blake said St. Louis is “more than a high school.”
“It’s an anchor point for the historic district. It’s a community space and an outdoor space. Students can scholarship into St. Louis. If you move it, you stop the ability of some people to be able to get to school there, it doesn’t become as equitable. So, moving it impacts a lot of things.”
Speaking as private resident, she said she believes increased community involvement should’ve been considered in the decision-making.
“FEMA money is taxpayer money, governmental money,” she said. “The community needed to be involved in the process and have a say, to some degree.”
The minimum donation to support the fund is $1,000. In the event St. Louis Catholic School is moved from its downtown location, all donations will be fully refunded. All donations not refunded will be tax deductible for the 2021 tax year and used for educational grants within Project Build A Future’s target area of central and north Lake Charles.
To donate online visit, www.savethetradition.com/donate. In person donations can be made at the law firm of Cox, Cox, Filo, Camel and Wilson, 723 Broad St., during normal business hours.
A statement from St. Louis Catholic High School said the school is “always grateful for unconditional gifts,” but is not the sponsor of the “Keep Saint Louis Downtown” fund.
“Financial gifts specified for construction costs are automatically deducted from FEMA’s contribution as such financial gifts would be considered a duplication of benefits,” the statement read.