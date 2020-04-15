Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been coming together the best they can to thank those who are having to work. Everyday, essential workers are putting themselves out there to keep things running as smoothly as they can in whichever way possible.
"We're working with local restaurants to prepare and deliver meals to groups of employees who are still on the job. We want to support the employees of businesses and organizations who are working during the COVID-19 situation that are really, basically, essential to our community," said President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana, Denise Durel.
She said United Way is "absolutely honored" that Entergy and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation "have trusted us to be able to implement this program with their funding."
"It's a nontraditional way to come together with traditional partners," Durel said. "We have to look at ways of doing things differently and approaching things a little differently. We just want to say thanks and give back."
Fueling the Fight will kick off today with three essential businesses in Lake Charles given free lunches by local businesses. So far, 11 local restaurants have partnered with the project to deliver meals, and Durel said she's hoping for more.
Durel said local businesses help many people—including by hiring those considered ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) employees.
"We've got several people that we consider ‘front liners' that make sure that we're all safe and that many of us have an opportunity to stay home and you know, take precautions to keep us out of harm's way," Durel said. "They're keeping our economy and services running...that includes our health care providers, our grocery store clerks, our bank tellers, our commercial drivers, law enforcement officers, our city and parish employees, convenience store workers, our news station and television reporters. The list just goes on and on when we think about all of the operations that are still going on around us while keeping our community up and driving."
Later in the week, United Way has plans to feed all of the city employees—and there are goals to also deliver to local grocery stores, banks and similar local businesses.
"We understand that the front line—it's very broad. We're very fortunate," Durel said. "We're really looking for a way to stretch those 10,000 meals across Southwest Louisiana, with the majority of it being in the Lake Charles area."
She said the restaurants will both be preparing and delivering the food to promote sanitation and safety to those receiving the meals.
The Fueling the Fight project came out of Entergy's Baton Rouge office as a way to give a thank you to all essential employees.
"While the concept is pretty simple, it's so beneficial to so many," Durel said. "It really is a way to show our appreciation and show everyone who is working on the front lines...we need to be thankful for those people who are keeping our community and our city and our parish up and running."