Whether a serious athlete or a not-so-serious athlete, Calcasieu Parish School Board employees and relatives were invited to complete a 5K on Saturday.
In a rare break from the rainy weather, approximately 1,400 Calcasieu Parish School Board employees and immediate family participated in the 7th Annual ‘From the Classroom to a 5K' event at 7:30 a.m. Runners were challenged to complete the course that ranged from the back of the Lake Charles Civic Center up towards Lake and Barbe streets where they would turn around.
"I've done it every year, I just think it's a great event to get people together, right, and then it promotes positive, healthy lifestyle," said Owen Clanton, Administrative Director of Middle Schools, "This is a wonderful event and representation of someone's idea to promote a healthier workforce and healthier people in general."
All full-time employees and their family members are invited to the event as just one of the wellness programs that CPSB strives to include. Water, bananas, a variety of granola bars, and coffee were available for both runners and those cheerleaders on the sideline waiting to welcome back their favorite runner.
"What we do is more than just a job for us, we truly care about our employees and their overall health. This is just one way to promote healthy living and allow our employees to come together and have fun while doing it. We want our employees to be happy and healthy and we want to help make that happen," said the Risk Manager and Race Director, Skylar Fontenot. Fontenot has worked with the event the entire seven years.
The top female runner, Kelly Juneau, is assistant principal at Prien Lake Elementary.
"Obviously I want to support the school board because I work for them, but also [running] is my hobby, so I'm happy to be here," said Juneau,
Juneau has been training for a separate marathon prior to running at this event, and is a five-year participant in this 5K.
"Health purposes, comradery, socialization…most of our school is here, so it's a good chance to bond and promote healthiness," said Juneau when asked why she thought this event was important.
Kevin Aguillard, husband to teacher Lillie Aguillard from Oak Park Middle, was the top men's runner. Aguillard mentioned that the event was hard to win this year, but he enjoyed it nonetheless.
"I enjoy running, it's something I do for health and hobby as well ... I think it's really good for teachers, it gets them motivated to really want to run and just overall [good] for our community, the teachers are our community," said Aguillard.
Volunteers, such as sophomore T'Mia Green and junior Laila Richard from Washington-Marion High School, came to the event to help hand out water to the runners as they returned.
"We did a community walk to celebrate Black History Month not too long ago," said Richard as she listed other events they had participated in as part of Student Council.
"We volunteered because we're part of the student council and we're here to show support," explained Green, "It means a lot to be able to support the community…Just to give back, it's a good thing."
A Kid's Run was held at the conclusion of the 5K with children running from the Civic Center driveway to the end of the drive and back. Students across the district contributed to the event and competed in a t-shirt design contest, and the winner of the contest for the event was Sulphur High School freshman Hannah Richard. The school with the highest percentage of participation will be recognized once tallied on Monday.