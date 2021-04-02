WELSH – Being able to sit down and chat with someone over a cup of coffee is one of life’s greatest pleasures.
The Welsh library is working to help locals enjoy that cup of coffee over good conversation with friends while learning a new language or just brushing up on their skills.
Every Tuesday starting April 13, the group will meet from 2-3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 305 Hudspeth Street, in Welsh to warm up their French with a cup of cafe chaud.
“We started this group last year in January, but then when everything closed due to COVID we had to shut it down in March,” McBurney Memorial Library Branch Manager Jean Stoute said. “At that time we had gone from 12 to 50 people meeting every Tuesday to learn French.”
The group is reviving its efforts and changing locations to reach more people.
“The purpose of the group is to revive the Cajun French language,” Stoute said. “It’s a dying language and we are trying to bring it back because it’s an important part of our local Cajun history and culture.”
Cajuns spoke French almost exclusively until the 20th century, according to some historians.
The weekly gatherings will provide attendees with a chance to practice, improve and maintain their French speaking skills in an informal, relaxed setting with others who share their same interest over a cup of coffee.
During the weekly sessions, the group will practice speaking French to one another while learning the proper way to pronounce the words with hopes of being able to make a complete sentence or carry on a conversation in French.
The group uses Father Jules O. Daigle’s Cajun dictionary to learn to speak in both French and English to carry on a conversation, she said. The dictionary was the first one devoted entirely to the Cajun French language.
Powerpoint presentations and show-and-tells also help the group to learn French words for simple everyday items like an apple, pencil or plate.
There is also French music to be shared, Stoute said.
Stoute said the program has helped local residents form friendships with people from other parts of the state.
“We had people coming from Ville Platte, Lake Charles, Sulphur, Lacassine….” she said.
It has also reconnected friends from the past, she said.
“The program has just brought a stronger unity in the community with a mission to restore the French language.” she said. “It was amazing to see how that bond brought the community together.”
Seating for the program will be limited and attendees will be required to wear a mask.
For more information or to register contact the McBurney Memorial Library in Welsh at 337-734-3262.