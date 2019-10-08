nwrh.0514.trump.visit-7.jpg
At Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

 Rick Hickman

President Donald Trump will be in Lake Charles at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum, 900 Lakeshore Dr.

Trump is expected to rally for the state's two Republican candidates for governor, Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone, on the eve of the Oct. 12 Louisiana gubernatorial election.

To obtain free tickets to attend the event, register at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/lake-charles-la-oct-2019/.

Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per phone number registered.

