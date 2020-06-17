The Church of Rosepine, in a partnership with Convoy of Hope, will be distributing free perishable food items this Saturday at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds.
The gates to the fairgrounds will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, as volunteers from the church will create a line of distribution points for residents to drive through and receive the boxes of food items loaded up for them. Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicle in order to achieve a fully contact-free delivery of items.
The food items will include produce and dairy items provided at no cost to the area through the nonprofit organization Convoy of Hope, based out of Baton Rouge. There are no requirements to receive the food items, and no questions will be asked of those who show up to receive the goods on Saturday. Distribution will continue until all supplies have been depleted.
Pastor Greg Crawford told the American Press he had initially contacted Convoy of Hope as the COVID-19 pandemic first gripped the area, but was told his request for food supplies would be put on a waiting list. Last month, he said, he received a call that his request had been fulfilled.
“I had almost forgotten about the request because I knew there was such a long list of other areas and other churches in need. When we got the call though, I knew it meant that it was the right time to help our areas,” Crawford said.
Last weekend, church volunteers teamed up with the City of DeRidder to pass out 11 pallets of food supplies to Beauregard Parish residents. Within three hours, volunteers had passed out 720 boxes of food items.
“We were so happy to be able to provide such a blessing to the area. We are excited to do the same for Leesville,” Crawford said.