The Home Depot Foundation is teaming up with World Central Kitchen to support Hurricane Laura relief efforts in the Lake Charles area. From 11 am-4 pm today, Aug. 29, the World Central Kitchen team will be set up in the parking lot at the Lake Charles Home Depot store location for a pop-up meal distribution.
Anyone in need from the local community is invited to come and enjoy a nutritious, hot meal while supplies last. This effort is funded and made possible with financial support from The Home Depot Foundation.
Earlier this week, members of Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate-led volunteer force, helped assemble 1,000 disaster relief kits. The kits include essential cleaning and sanitization products such as garbage bags, water, gloves, scouring pads, paper towels, toilet paper and more. The disaster relief kits will also be distributed today along with meals.
On a national scale, The Home Depot Foundation is increasing its disaster response commitment for 2020 to $4 million to further support community relief and long-term rebuilding efforts in the states impacted by Hurricane Laura. These funds add an incremental $500,000 to those already in use by its nonprofit partners and previous in-kind donations in response to this and other storms that have occurred this year.