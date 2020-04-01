Since the beginning of the coronavirus public health emergency in the Lake Area, one sentiment has been repeated over and over again by the general public and public officials alike, and it is that the people of Southwest Louisiana always come together to help each other in times of need.
On Tuesday morning a fine example of neighbor helping neighbor was on full display on Ryan Street at the Southern Spice Restaurant.
Louisiana State Police Troop D Sgt. Brett Travis said he was chatting with Ryan Navarre of the Billy Navarre Auto Group about what they could do to try to help out the community they so adore and the health care workers who continue to step up each and every day to fight for the lives of those afflicted with this novel virus.
"We were just toying with ideas," said Travis, who is also president of the Louisiana Troopers Association. "We decided to reach out to Southern Spice to see if they would cook meals that we could then deliver to the nursing staff of our four area major hospitals."
Southern Spice owners Danita and Myron LeLeux, along with their son Brandon and long-time restaurant manager Mitch Johnson accepted the offer and spent Monday afternoon prepping the food then began cooking 400 plate lunches and dinners around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
"This is awesome," Myron LeLeux said Tuesday morning, as he wheeled out large boxes full of 50 plate lunches, which were then delivered to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur and Lake Charles Memorial, Christus Oschner St. Patrick, and Christus Oschner Lake Area hospitals in Lake Charles.
Coca-Cola provided free drinks with the meals.
"We are so glad to be a part of this, and we are grateful that we will be able to provide some payment to our employees, too, because of this unexpected offer," he said.
Navarre, who supported Southern Spice financially to make this grand gesture of appreciation possible, was also celebrating his birthday Tuesday as he loaded up lunches for delivery.
"I really believe that we have a very unique community here in Southwest Louisiana," Navarre said. "Nowhere do people help other people like they do right here. No matter if it's a health care crisis like we have right now, or a fire, a hurricane, just a neighbor needing a hand, the people of Southwest Louisiana come together."
West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital was one of the first to receive their surprise lunch, and while observing safety measures meant the nurses themselves were not able to take part in the delivery, Chief Nursing Officer Brian Thompson expressed appreciation on their behalf.
"We are very appreciative of the Louisiana State Police and the Navarre Auto Group for their kindness and generosity in providing a meal to our frontline team that is always dedicated to caring for our community," Thompson said.
At 6 p.m. Navarre and additional members of the State Troopers Association headed back to Southern Spice once again to pick up the remaining dinners to be delivered for night shift workers.