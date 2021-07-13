OBERLIN — All students in Allen Parish schools will qualify for free breakfasts and lunches during the upcoming school year.
School Food Service Supervisor April Fruge told School Board members Monday that a federal summer program will be extended to all students during the 2021-2022 school year.
“That means all students will be able to eat a free breakfast and lunch from Aug. 12 to May 24,” Fruge said. “All grade levels — pre-kindergarten to 12th grade will be able to go into our cafeterias and eat a free meal.”
Fruge said the goal of the program is to increase student participation in the free meals program and to provide nutritious meals to all students.
“Our goal is to encourage all Allen Parish students at each of our schools to visit our cafeteria and eat healthy and tasty breakfast and lunch meals for free during the 2021-2022 school year,” Fruge said. “These meals will help them academically and athletically.”
During the 2020-2021 school year, daily participation rates were just under 30 percent for breakfast and 50 percent for lunches with 504,191 meals being served including 179,733 student breakfasts, 304,224 student lunches and 20,234 adult meals.
School officials are working to revamp the menu to encourage more students to eat at school, she said.
Operating under the program will provide flexibility for schools and maximize access for students, while also giving schools additional financial support to provide nutritious meals.
The School Board will be reimbursed $2.24 per breakfast meal and $3.91 per lunch meal through January 2022. The funding will help offset the costs associated with providing a safe meal service.
Parents of students at Oakdale Elementary, Oakdale Middle, Oakdale High, Oberlin Elementary, Oberlin High and Reeves High schools are being asked to complete a paper version only of a household income survey.
Parents of students at Elizabeth High, Fairview High, Kinder Elementary, Kinder Middle and Kinder High must complete either a paper or online version of the household meal applications.
The applications will be available on the School Board’s website at www.allen.k12.la.us prior to the start of school on Thursday, Aug. 12.