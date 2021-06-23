With all students within the Calcasieu Parish School Board eligible for free breakfast and lunch, the district’s school nutrition program is hoping to relieve the burden for parents and helps students return to normalcy this fall. Jacqueline Richard, school nutrition program director, said last school year’s provision was related to the pandemic but the new provision is directly related to the parish’s hurricane woes.
“Once it was declared a disaster and it was approved for Disaster SNAP, that set the wheels in motion,” she said. “It was like, ‘Oh wow, we have a significant amount of our students receiving SNAP benefits through Disaster SNAP.’ Therefore, I was able to say, ‘Yes, greater than 40 percent of our students were directly certified for the program.’ ”
Typical certification requires paperwork to be filled out each year by families interested in approval. “But this is different in that everybody’s going to start the year free. No data will be needed from households,” Richard said.
Free breakfast, lunch and an after-school snack at schools that participate in tutoring and extended day programs will be included under this year’s provision. “This is really just a great benefit to our students.”
Richard added the district hopes the roll back of COVID-19 restrictions combined with the free meals will bring more students back to the cafeteria in the fall. “Because of the pandemic and the way we had to serve food, our students didn’t eat with us a whole lot. We had to serve in boxes and they couldn't walk through the line and decide, ‘Oh, I do or do not want this,’” she said.
“Most of our schools, they didn’t even use the cafeteria. We had to transport food to the classrooms. But in terms of the traditional cafeteria setting, if I am the student who brought my lunch and I’m walking through and seeing what’s for free, I might say, ‘I want this instead. I’ll save my lunch for later.’ And we love that!”
This fall the district will return to cafeteria style serving and plans are currently underway to return what students love about the school’s menu. “We are putting a lot of effort into locally sourced food, working with the chef for recipe development and bringing back food our kids like so we can serve them in a way they love.”
The fall will also include a return to meal selection where students can choose the hot meal option, salad or wrap. “We like to offer different options, especially to middle and high school students. We lost that ability because they weren’t coming through the line, but we will resume this fall.”