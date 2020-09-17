ABC Pregnancy Resource Center hosted a drive-through baby supply giveaway on Wednesday. Over 100 children were served through the free event, Becky Girola, executive director, said.
The event falls in line with the organization’s mission, she said, to “Show the love of Jesus Christ while providing alternatives to abortion.” Diapers, wipes, formula and other necessities were distributed during the event with each visitor receiving enough supplies to last a few weeks with an additional giveaway planned in the near future.
“We are pro-life from the womb to the tomb,” she said. “We believe in taking care of people, loving people and being the hands and feet of Jesus through all stages of their life.”
All stages of life include the region’s current Hurricane Laura recovery-related crisis, she said, as many of ABC’s usually connected families have yet to return. “A lot of our clients are single mothers so it’s not like they have a whole lot of help with someone to run a generator for them or things like that.”
For clients who did stay or have recently returned and benefitted from Wednesday's distribution, Girola said they were advised to used bottled or jugs of water for mixing formula and be cautious of high temperatures due to lacking electricity.
With more clients and community members expected to return in the coming weeks, the center is working on restocking the shelves it emptied on Wednesday.
Stocks are low on baby lotion, wash and blue Similac, she said. “We can’t keep that on our shelves.”
Larger-sized diapers like sizes three and up are also needed. “They just grow up so fast and they’re out of those little bitty ones so quickly,” she said.
Community members can support ABC’s clients by donating to the center for future distributions as well by inviting single mothers into their own church community. “A lot of times we’ll have a mama who gives her life to Christ and they want to go to church,” she said. “It’s hard to just go to a church. It’s better if you have already have a relationship with somebody at a local church.”
For more information on donating to ABC Pregnancy Resource Center or to keep up to date with its upcoming events visit, www.facebook.com/ABCPregnancyResourceCenter.