The Louisiana Department of Corrections announced Monday it has lost a fourth staff member, Sgt. Henry Turner of Woodville, Miss., to COVID-19.
Turner, who was 65, died on Saturday.
James LeBlanc, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, announced the news on the DOC's Facebook page, saying, "Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with his family and friends. Master Sergeant Turner was employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary for more than 24 years, beginning his career at Angola on Feb. 5, 1996. He was admired and respected by his supervisors, co-workers and inmates."
LeBlanc said Turner was a member of Embrew Baptist Church in Woodville, Miss., where he was also a Sunday school teacher. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Gloster, Miss.
The call to work in corrections at Louisiana State Penitentiary was in the Turner family, LeBlanc said, as two of Turner's three sons followed in his footsteps. One of them has been with DOC for nearly 18 years while the other one has worked there for eight years.
Along with his corrections family, LeBlanc said Turner leaves behind his wife Dorothy Turner, his three sons Damon, Eric, and Tyrelle, as well as other family members and friends.