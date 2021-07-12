A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 just west of Welsh killed a Texas woman early Monday morning.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Barbara Ann Nance of Pearland, Texas.
Senegal said the crash involved a 2007 Freightliner 18-wheeler driven by 67-year-old Joseph Guillory of Lake Charles. He said Guillory was traveling east on I-10 when he encountered traffic congestion during a rain storm and failed to reduce his speed. He ultimately struck the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata.
“After the initial impact with the Sonata, the 18-wheeler veered to the right and struck the rear of a 2015 Mazda CX-5 (SUV) that was stopped on the roadway due to the congestion,” Senegal said. “The impact from the 18-wheeler also caused the Sonata to strike an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.”
Nance, who was the front seat passenger in the Mazda, was not properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to a Jennings area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, Senegal said.
The driver and the other occupants of the Mazda were all properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries.
Guillory and the other two drivers involved were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Guillory and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in 2021.