The U.S. Army has announced it is seeking to hire security guards to operate Fort Polk access points, according to officials.
On Tuesday, Fort Polk officials announced the military installation was looking to fill more than 30 positions responsible for guarding Fort Polk’s multiple entry gates.
Fort Polk spokesperson Kim Reischling said veterans would receive preference for the positions, but any spots remaining open after all attempts to hire veterans have been exhausted will be open to the general public.
“This is a great opportunity for employment with the federal government,” Fort Polk Chief of Guards Jeff Coker said in an official news release from the installation. “The salary and benefits are great, but most important, it’s an opportunity to help protect Fort Polk and serve our nation.”
Tuesday’s announcement marked the first time the installation has actively advertised its open positions. Reischling said this move was being made in an effort to alert the surrounding community of the openings.
Conditions of employment include a two-year probationary period, and a proficiency with weapons. More information on the positions can be found at www.usajobs.com.