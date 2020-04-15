Fort Polk implements face masks requirement

Mask Requirement graphic

Fort Polk officials are stepping up safety measures this week by implementing an order that requires face masks to be worn while visiting any of the installation’s buildings or businesses, including the commissary.

According to Fort Polk spokesperson Kim Reischling, the most recent order requires all patrons—including service members and dependents—and employees at the installation buildings and businesses to wear the masks in addition to maintaining social distancing.

The instruction towards the commissary was issued on April 10 to be applied worldwide at all military installations, and followed an earlier April 5 guidance from the Department of Defense for all individuals on DoD property to wear face coverings.

In addition to the face masks, Reischling said the commissary has also installed clear shields to add protection between cashiers and shoppers, and employees have been provided hand sanitizer to be used after each transaction.

The commissary is also prohibiting the use, for now, of reusable bags.

