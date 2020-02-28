JENNINGS — A surviving 95-year-old World War II veteran, who was a paratrooper and a prisoner of war, was among several veterans recognized Thursday for their honorable military service.
Private Ulysse C. Langlinais, a paratrooper from Milton, was among nine veterans of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings awarded the Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal.
“We assemble this day as Louisiana citizens and fellow veterans to honor them for their commitment to our national defense,” Assistant Administrator Sam Doucet said. “These eight veterans represent the very best of America because they have bravely answered the call to serve in the finest military force in the world. They have earned the dignity that comes with wearing the uniform and defending our great flag.”
The freedoms Americans continue to enjoy today are the direct results of their patriotic dedication to service and sacrifice during wartime and peacetime, he said.
“This just makes it real and brings it home as to what these veterans sacrificed and the life they gave up back home to go overseas to fight for our country,” Administrator Matthew Duhon, said in thanking the veterans for their service.
Langlinais, 95, was inducted into the United States Army on April 6, 1943. Following basic training at Camp Wheeler, Ga., he was given advanced training in the Airborne Division, where he earned his parachute wings and was assigned to Company H, 501st Parachute Infantry.
Along with thousands of other WW II veterans, Langlinais participated in Operation Overlord, the codename for the allied invasion of northwest Europe. The assault phase of Operation Overlord was known as Operation Neptune which began on D-Day.
A few hours after landing on the beach of Normandy, Langlinais took a bullet near his spine. Nearby lay his sergeant. Langlinais attempted to move his sergeant to safety, but after moving him 100 yards, fell unconscious to the ground for four days. On the fifth day, he found himself and his sergeant in an old smoke house rescued by French troops.
In an attempt by the French to return him to the American sector, they were ambushed by the Germans. Langlinais was captured and held for 8 months in a captured French nursing home converted to a military prison hospital by the Germans. The prison hospital was repatriated by the Americans and Langlinais was sent to Brooks Convalescent Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
Langlinais received the Purple Heart for wounds received on June 6, 1944 in the European Theater. He was also awarded the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal.
He was honorably discharged from the Army on Aug. 24, 1945.
A Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal was also presented posthumously to First Lieutenant Richard Warren Averitt, U.S. Army.
Other Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal recipients were: Technical Sgt. Whitney John Savoy, U.S. Air Force.; Private First Class Albert Duhon, Army National Guard of Louisiana and U.S. Navy; Shipfitter Second Class Willie Ford Johnson, U.S. Navy; Airman First Class Gordon Ray Franklin, U.S. Air Force; Corporal David Allan Spinler, U.S. Army; Private First Class Harry Pierre Fontenot, U.S. Army and Master Sgt. Dale Patrick Melancon, U.S. Air Force.