Sulphur-Mayor-Chris-Duncan

Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan. (American Press)

 Karen Wink

Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan has died. 

The city of Sulphur has released this statement upon his death: "It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of former Mayor of Sulphur, Christopher Duncan. Mayor Duncan served the City of Sulphur proudly as Mayor from 2010 to 2018, and previously as a City councilman from 2004 to 2010. He was a proud Sulphur resident and loyal public servant to his city, continuing his many volunteer efforts after his time as Mayor. We send our deepest condolences to his family, his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and the many friends and Sulphur residents to whom he was beloved. Thank you for your great service to our city, Mayor Duncan."

