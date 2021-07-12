Three former Lake Area state representatives who served under former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards recalled a man with the talent and ability to get things done in Baton Rouge and someone who had a way with words. Edwards, who served four terms as governor, died Monday at the age of 93.
Randy Roach represented District 36 from 1988-1996 and served during Edwards’ final term as governor, lasting from 1992-1996. Roach spoke of Edwards’ ability to get things done legislatively.
“He used his training as a lawyer to work legislation and speak about it in a way that was not only correct from a legal standpoint, but he could speak about it in ways that people who were not lawyers could understand,” he said. “I really have come to appreciate his talent as a politician.”
Roach said he was impressed upon hearing Edwards speak in Lake Charles while promoting “Edwin Edwards, Governor of Louisiana: An Authorized Biography,” in 2011.
“I just marveled at his gift and the way he could communicate and express himself,” Roach said. “He was a very talented man.”
Dennis Stine represented District 33 from 1987-1988 before being named commissioner of administration for Gov. Buddy Roemer from 1988-1992. Roemer, who died May 17 at the age of 77, defeated Edwards in the 1987 gubernatorial election.
Stine said Edwards’ greatest political victories came early on in his gubernatorial career, including his support of the 1973 constitutional convention to replace Louisiana’s 1921 Constitution.
“(Edwards) literally led that process, with respect to getting it passed by voters,” Stine said. “It revolutionized our state and how the state government operated.”
Stine said Edwards also transformed Louisiana’s revenue by moving oil from a “per unit price to a value price” relative to taxing oil companies. He said Louisiana benefited from this during an oil boom in the mid-1970s.
“In the early 1980s, it stabilized our government because oil was 40 percent of our budget,” Stine said.
Stine said Edwards will likely be defined as a “governor of the working man” and as someone who worked to keep charity hospitals open and provide education for all.
“I thought he was an incredibly talented individual,” Stine said.
Tim Stine was elected to the District 33 seat in 1988 after his brother, Dennis, resigned to work as Roemer’s commissioner of administration. Like Roach, Tim served in the Legislature during Edwards’ final term as governor. He recalls Edwards mostly staying behind the scenes.
“He was pretty hands off,” Stine said. “We still had money issues, so he didn’t push anything. He let legislators do their work and signed just about anything put before him.”
Of all the hype surrounding Edwards and his flamboyant persona, Tim said he found him to be very pleasant during the times he met him.
“He was a very nice, mellow gentleman,” Stine said. “I could see why he was so likeable by so many people. We took a liking to each other and really didn’t talk about politics that much.”