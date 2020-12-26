“It was a huge deal,” he said. “I learned the right way to handle yourself in the Legislature. The word great is not enough to describe what he was.”
Every member of the Legislature respected Stelly, including his opponents, Morrish said. Stelly’s reputation for being well prepared on an issue was evident, especially when he addressed his colleagues on the House floor.
“He didn’t go to that mic without knowing exactly what he was talking about,” Morrish said.
Morrish said he cherished the hours he and Stelly got to spend together while driving to former Gov. Mike Foster’s funeral. Foster, who served as Louisiana’s governor from 1996 to 2004, died Oct. 4.
Former Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and Stelly were both elected as freshmen state representatives in 1988. He said Stelly’s tax plan, approved by voters in 2002, came from his desire to create more fiscal stability for the state. Roach spoke about Stelly’s legislative ability, insight and determination to get the plan passed by lawmakers and voters.
“If you look at the plan, it was well thought out,” Roach said. “Vic was very progressive in his thinking and support of fiscal measures.”
Roach said he treasured his friendship with Stelly.
“It was meaningful to have him as a friend and as a person you could talk to and bounce ideas off of,” he said. “He was a man of great character and integrity. He was a person who led by example and was really committed and dedicated to this community.”
George Swift, president/CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, said Stelly was serving on the School Board when they first met. Swift said Stelly was instrumental in getting Sam Houston High School rebuilt after a fire destroyed the school in January 1982.
Swift said he admired Stelly’s willingness to stand up for issues he was passionate about, as well as him being a true independent. Stelly eventually left the Republican Party and became an independent.
“We need more folks like him that will stand up and try to make an impact,” he said.
Had Stelly’s tax plan been left alone, Swift said the state would not have encountered the financial difficulties down the road.
“It’s a shame his greatest (legislative) victory was taken away by other administrations and legislatures,” he said.
Former state representative and current Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said Stelly “gave his all in serving the public of Southwest Louisiana and the entirety of our state.”
“Vic was a fine gentleman and a true statesman,” he said. “He will always be remembered as a man of great integrity and conviction.”
Stelly and his wife, Terry, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 4.