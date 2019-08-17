RAYMOND CASTEEL
Special to American Press

A former Carlyss firefighter has been re-arrested and charged with 14 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kim Myers said Raymond P. Casteel, 30, of Sulphur was previously arrested in April and charged with three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile after admitting to having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

During the initial investigation, the girl told detectives she had sex with Casteel on three separate occasions in January after meeting him through social media.

Casteel admitted having sex with her once, Myers said.

He was arrested April 12 and Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $75,000.

Myers said further investigations into Casteel’s social media records have shown he had on at least 14 occasions engaged in lewd and inappropriate communication with the girl.

Judge Robert Wyatt signed an arrest warrant in the amount of $100,000 for Casteel’s arrest on Aug. 5, but later reduced the bond on Aug. 14 to $25,000 and Casteel turned himself in the next day.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 14 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.  

Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.

