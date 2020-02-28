Former Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Rick Bryant told the Republican Women of Southwest Louisiana on Thursday that he plans to run against incumbent John DeRosier in the Nov. 3 primary election.
Bryant was first elected district attorney in 1991, filling the unexpired term of Richard Ieyoub after Ieyoub was elected state attorney general. Bryant was re-elected without opposition in 1996 and 2002. He left the district attorney's office in 2005 to run for 14th Judicial District judge. DeRosier was elected district attorney in 2005 to finish out Bryant's unexpired term and was re-elected in 2008 and 2014.
Bryant was elected as judge in 2005 and announced in 2008 that he would not seek re-election. He returned to the district attorney's office in 2009 as a special felony prosecutor and resigned in 2018 to go into private practice with Carla Sigler, also a former prosecutor with the district attorney's office.
Bryant said he is seeking office not for "ego" or "financial gain." He criticized DeRosier's program that allowed certain defendants to buy out up to half of their court-ordered community service through gift cards and money orders, which were then disbursed to various charitable organizations. The 14th Judicial Court judges issued a letter last November, ordering DeRosier's office to stop accepting gift cards and money orders in exchange for community service.
"The gift card era is over," Bryant said. "We don't need more money in the D.A.'s office. We need to have accountability with what's going on with that money." Bryant called for more transparency in the district attorney's office, including a website that lists all of the money coming into the office and how it is spent.
"We'll list all of that — what are salaries, where's the money going for trips," he said. "You know where your dollars are going."
Bryant said, if elected, he would go back into the courtroom and "handle the toughest cases." He said cases are tougher because of the law passed by Louisiana voters in 2018 that requires unanimous juries for all felony convictions that occur after 2018.