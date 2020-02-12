Feb. 12, 2020 – Former District 2 Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Calvin Collins passed away February 9, 2020, at the age of 80.

Collins served five terms on the Police Jury from 1996-2012 and again from 2016-2020.

Some of Collins’ accomplishments while on the Police Jury include being instrumental in several infrastructure projects for District 2, including the construction of the Allen P. August Annex, improvements to Mallard Park, road and drainage improvements, computer upgrades on water treatment systems and extended waterlines. 

“Calvin Collins was a great man and a great Police Juror,” said Police Jury President Tony Guillory. “He was known as a quiet juror, but he was a man of great principles and tremendous honor. He always represented District 2 and the people of Calcasieu Parish with dignity and compassion.” 

Collins served on the National Association of Counties (NACo)'s Healthcare Steering Committee and was a member of the National Association of Black County Officials. He was also a member of NAACP and Black Caucus.

During his tenure on the jury, Collins served as chairman of the Emergency Response/Ambulance Committee and was a member of the Budget Committee, Personnel Policy Review Committee and the Alcohol Review Committee. He was also a Police Jury liaison to the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority. 

