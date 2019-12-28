Corrected comic

One of Saturday’s comics pages was inadvertently left out of the edition. A copy of that page will be printed on Page A12 in Sunday’s edition.

Local man skateboards down I-210 bridge

A Sulphur man who was skateboarding down the Interstate 210 bridge and the Lake Charles woman who filmed him were arrested on Thursday, according to State Police.

Second train for Cameron LNG

The second train at the Cameron LNG export site in Hackberry has started producing liquefied natural gas, officials announced on Monday.

The experience of a lifetime

Students in Southwest Louisiana now have an opportunity to "foreign exchange" in their own country. The American Exchange Project, a non-profit focused on democracy building, allows juniors and seniors to cross the country to connect with each other digitally throughout the school year and t…

Celebrating a century

On Jan. 12, 2020, one of Iowa's finest residents will celebrate having lived 100 years on this earth — and what a life it has been.