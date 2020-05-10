Mother Frances "Boo" Kay, Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School head of school, is celebrating 50 years at the school. Fresh out of college she arrived at the campus in 1970 after being encouraged to apply by her sister in law.
"She said I'd just fall in love with the place and I think that's exactly right. It was the best, perfect fit."
Kay began teaching fourth- through sixth-grade science, social studies and reading. Then, the school only had six grades, one class of each and a staff of six to eight teachers, she said.
"Now we have a staff of almost 70 people including cafeteria workers, after-care staff and the likes."
She remained in the classroom for 15 years and transitioned into administrative work in 1986 at the retirement of the former principal. She admitted that administration was never a part of her original plan when she first entered the school community.
"My first love is always teaching. I love to teach," she said.
Under her leadership the school has grown to include eight grades and the South campus will open in the fall for high school.
"I've built the various buildings and just watched the school grow with great pride," she said.
The founder of EDS and Kay's close, personal friend the late Violet Hardtner Howell, frequently reminded her of the vision to add high school to the campus's offerings. "You get those students right at the eighth grade exactly where you want them to be. They're so inquisitive, so self-assured and you just want to launch them into the next phase. I'm so proud to be able to offer this now."
Kay's desires for her students are much like those that drive her personally. "Being a life-long learner is one of the things our school wants for every graduate," she said.
Be it her transition to administration and the ongoing professional development required to remain relevant and successful or her spiritual training to become a deacon and now a priest in the Episcopal church, Kay is not one to simply settle.
"It was not my idea to be ordained but service is at the heart of what I love. The priest that was there said I really think you're already doing the work of a deacon and the word comes from the Greek word for that is indeed servant," she said.
Service is also at the heart of the school's curriculum.
"Service learning is one of the hallmarks of our school and most Episcopal schools. Every grade has a different project so by the time they graduate they know how to serve all different kinds of needs in the community."
The service minded heart of the school has not changed in 50 years, but one of the biggest changes Kay has seen in her time is the introduction of technology into the classroom.
"One of the most surprising things is there are no more chalkboards. I mean, that used to be a prized class job," she chuckled. "But really, technology has brought the world into view. Immediately, it's just a global community instantly."
The sense of community she's experienced at EDS has made the past 50 years go by with relatively ease, she said. "I love what I do and I love the people I get to work with."
At 72 years old, Kay said, "The inside of you still feels like you're in your 20's, it's just the outside that doesn't keep up," she laughed.
The remedy for making it 50 years, she said, is to "lean into God."
"That will make the way ahead easier to see, the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and you don't have as much fear," she said. "You can rest assured that your faith will carry you through."