If you ask Pearl Cole — who has spent nearly three decades feeding the homeless — what her favorite days of the year are, you might not get the answer you would imagine.
It's not her birthday or Mother's Day; nor is it Christmas. Cole said the best days are when the people of the Lake Area come together to open their cabinets, freezers, pantries and hearts to Abraham's Tent. Sunday was one of those days.
At Gordon's Drug Store on Lake Street, the Foret, Darby and Paret families had their 19th annual "Clean out the Freezer" event to benefit Abraham's Tent. Sponsored by Sportsmen For The Hungry, in affiliation with Hunters For The Hungry, the idea is that with the beginning of hunting season fast-approaching, people will need to make room in their freezers for this year's haul.
In 2001, the late Dr. John Foret heard about the same type of event taking place in Baton Rouge and decided a similar event should be held annually in Lake Charles. Foret reached out to his two close friends — George Paret, owner of Gordon's Drug Store, and Dr. Ben Darby — and "Cleanout the Freezer" was created.
For the first years of the event, the children of the three families were always right there ready to help out with the onslaught of donations.
Today there are quite a few grandchildren running around, as well, helping to do the "heavy lifting," setting out the parking cones, and offering donors small tokens of appreciation like the koozies and stickers that were given away this year.
Andrew Foret, 9, got in on the action as the official sticker-koozie giver for the day.
Despite his youth, however, he knows the real reason his family gets together like this every year.
"It's for a very good cause," he said.
Cole echoed those sentiment Sunday afternoon as she sat outside with members of the Abraham's Tent board of directors awaiting the arrival of the calvary bringing her the days donations.
"This is a very important day for Abraham's Tent every year," Cole said. "This donation drive, along with two others held in November, will see us through until this time next year."
Considering she feeds around 300 disadvantaged people each day, it is easy to see why she would count on her fellow Lake Area residents to open their freezers and their hearts to give to those less fortunate.
And give they did — what looked like hundreds of pounds of fish, venison, turkey and pork were collected in giant wooden freezer boxes during the three-hour event. There was even a donation of sheep and bison meat in the mix.
"We could not survive without the donations that we receive today," Cole said gratefully. "We receive the bulk of our food for the year from this event."
The last two donation drives of the year to benefit Abraham's Tent will be "Fill the Tent," where folks wishing to help can drop off cleaning supplies, laundry detergents, and other items necessary to keep the day-to-day operation; and Camp-Out for A Cause food drive for the upcoming holiday season