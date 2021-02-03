Food giveaway today until noon

Manna Ministries, an interdenominational faith-based ministry set up to meet the emergency needs of Lake area residents, will be hosting a food giveaway 9 a.m.-noon today, Feb. 3, at St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, 1500 Country Club Road.
If the food supply runs out before noon, the event may end sooner.
“We will be in front of the church and there will be people to direct traffic,” said Manna Ministries Director Don Ash. “Most of the food is non-perishable, but we are also giving out bread, pastries and grapes. We just bought enough food to feed 400 families.”
Ash said groceries totaling more than $14,000 will be given out. This is the ministry’s first food giveaway since the 2020 hurricanes hit the area, he said.
Each family is to receive two bags of groceries.
Vehicles are to enter on the east side of the property.
Churches that make up Manna Ministries include St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, Trinity Baptist Church. Lakewood Bible Fellowship, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, University United Methodist Church, Sale Street Baptist Church, Emmanuel Baptist Church and Bethyl Presbyterian Church.