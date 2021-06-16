Food giveaway Thursday at Water's Edge
LaGrange Performing Arts returns to the stage this summer with “Frozen Jr.” June 25, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and June 26, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church’s North Venue. Based on the hit Disney film, audience members young and old will enjoy the musical, Shelly Buller, director, said.
Certain Lake Charles Memorial Hospital medical staff underwent special post-COVID treatment procedures Tuesday, pet therapy. Four-pawed and two legged members of Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy of Southwest Louisiana exercised hospital privileges.
A still-disorganized weather system meandering near the Bay of Campeche is expected to form into a tropical depression or storm in the western Gulf of Mexico over the next two days.
Before international pandemic and natural disasters impacted the five- parish area’s day-to-day life, Southwest Louisiana was leading the nation for markets our size in gross domestic product.
We have now entered hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency predicts a range of 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those could become hurricanes. Although an area of distributed weather in the Bay of Campeche could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of th…
A $55 million Army Military Construction Project for a new Joint Operations Center at Fort Polk’s Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) has been included in the Biden Administration’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget request, according to a release from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.
