Water's Edge, Manna Ministries and the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles will have a "huge" food giveaway 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, June 17,  at Water's Edge, 2760 Power Center Pkwy.
"Cases of food will be given away," said Don Ash, director of Manna Ministries. "There is no application or screening process, and it is still a drive by and pick up, no questions asked."
The food is provided by food pantries at Manna Ministries and Waters Edge. 
"We have been getting large donations from other food pantries that are not operational," Ash said. "Also, we have purchased a large amount of groceries from donations by our churches. All of the items we will be giving away are non-perishable such as canned meats, vegetables and fruit, rice, mac & cheese, dried fruits and beans, pasta, etc. We also have gotten a lot of cases of miscellaneous items such as Girl Scout cookies, tuna, dried fruit, raisins, non-perishable milk, cereal, etc. 
Volunteers from Waters Edge, Manna Ministries and the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles will distribute the food.
Manna Ministries is a group of area churches who work together to provide emergency assistance to those in need.

  Updated
LaGrange Performing Arts returns to the stage this summer with “Frozen Jr.” June 25, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and June 26, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church’s North Venue. Based on the hit Disney film, audience members young and old will enjoy the musical, Shelly Buller, director, said. 

  Updated
Certain Lake Charles Memorial Hospital medical staff underwent special post-COVID treatment procedures Tuesday, pet therapy. Four-pawed and two legged members of Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy of Southwest Louisiana exercised hospital privileges.

  Updated
Before international pandemic and natural disasters impacted the five- parish area’s day-to-day life, Southwest Louisiana was leading the nation for markets our size in gross domestic product.

  Updated
We have now entered hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency predicts a range of 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those could become hurricanes. Although an area of distributed weather in the Bay of Campeche could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of th…

  Updated
A $55 million Army Military Construction Project for a new Joint Operations Center at Fort Polk’s Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) has been included in the Biden Administration’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget request, according to a release from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. 