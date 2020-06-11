Food distribution slated in Beauregard Parish

The Church of Rosepine is teaming up with the city of DeRidder and Convoy of Hope to offer free perishable food items to Beauregard Parish residents this Saturday at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds.
Gates at the fairgrounds will open at 10 a.m. and volunteers from both the city and the church will hand out boxes to families as they drive through — entering through the gates at 506 West Drive and exiting through the High School Drive gate, allowing for the least contact as possible to ensure safety for all involved.
Drivers will remain in their vehicles at all times while volunteers load the food supplies for them. Each box of food is expected to include dairy items and fresh produce, based upon supplies.
Volunteer and Church of Rosepine member DeLaina Craft said she and her family are excited to be a part of Saturday’s event.
“I am so happy to be able to be a smiling face and a helping hand to those in our community in need,” Craft said.
More than 11 pallets of perishable food supplies are being provided at no cost to the church and city, and Pastor Greg Crawford said the operation will continue until all supplies are depleted. He added there are no qualifications to meet for families to receive the goods.
“There will be no questions asked on Saturday. If you drive up into the line to receive food, you will get some so long as we have food items to give,” Crawford said.
The intention to offer free food to the public actually began as the COVID-19 pandemic first gripped the area earlier this year, Crawford said. The Church of Rosepine reached out through its campuses in the Baton Rouge area to request food supplies, but the organization said it was already inundated with requests. The church was put on a waiting list, and Crawford said the project was almost forgotten until he received a call last month that there was a truckload of supplies being prepared for them.
Crawford said even though the state was beginning to reopen and people are being allowed to return to work now, he knew better than to turn the offer down.
“One thing I’ve learned in all my years of ministry is that the need is always there. When things come together, there is a reason for it and we know that people are out there hurting whether its widely realized or not,” he said.
In addition to Saturday’s event in DeRidder, another event is being planned for Vernon Parish although those details have not been finalized as of yet.
Crawford said he hopes the event will help to bridge communities together through all of the struggles the year 2020 has brought so far.