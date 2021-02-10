Flood insurance a lifeline for many after hurricanes

Delta floodwaters

What's left of a home is surrounded by flood waters in Creole just days after Hurricane Delta hit.

 Rick Hickman

Flood insurance has been a lifeline for thousands of Louisiana residents recovering from hurricane-related devastation, many of whom were not in typical flood zones. According to recent data from the National Flood Insurance Program, more than $115 million was paid to Louisiana residents last year, with 35 percent paid to policyholders in moderate to low-risk flood zones.

“Everybody is in a flood zone,” Wayne Berggren, FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Insurance Crew leader, said. “Some are in those special flood hazard areas so they’re more at risk. But everybody is in a flood zone.”

Berggren said the average Hurricane Laura flood insurance claim was $60,000. FEMA’s average Hurricane Laura flood-related grant was $3,270.

“So, the advantages of a flood policy are astronomical,” he said. “I’m trying to get everybody to buy a flood policy. Not for me, I don’t get a commission ... but I talk to those people all the time. $3,000? My heart feels for them. They’re not going to buy a lot of sheetrock with that.”

Flood insurance claims also seem to have a relatively quick closing rate, he said. Of Hurricane Laura’s 1,224 flood claims, 86.7 percent are now closed.

“They have money in their accounts. That’s a pretty good percentage, I’d say,” he said.

For more information, visit www.FloodSmart.gov/find.

