‘Flames horrific’

tree truck explodes

Lake Charles firefighters hose the charred remains of a tree-trimming truck that exploded and caught fire shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday on W. Prien Lake Road between Suffolk Street and Locke Lane.

 

A tree-trimming truck exploded and caught fire Wednesday afternoon on W. Prien Lake Road between Suffolk Street and Locke Lane.

The accident is under investigation.

Residents on W. Prien Lake Road said the vehicle was a tree-trimming bucket truck. Resident Tina Stroh said the truck “turned over and blew up.”

She heard two loud explosions, ran out of her house and saw “nothing but flames.”

Patricia Rayburn was at her sister’s house on W. Prien Lake Road when she heard the two explosions.

“I thought it was a transformer at first,” she said. “The flames were horrific. I’m sure the driver and whoever else was in there didn’t make it. I feel so bad for their families.”

Rayburn added, “The fire trucks were here in no time. They were here before the police.”

