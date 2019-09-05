JENNINGS — Jobs, education and infrastructure were among the issues discussed Wednesday during a political forum featuring candidates for state representative of districts 32 and 37.
The forum, held at the Sowela Morgan Smith campus in Jennings, was the first of three forums hosted by the Chamber Southwest Louisiana this week for the Oct. 12 election. Forums will be held today in Sulphur and Friday in Lake Charles.
The forum brought together Democratic candidates Herman Ray Hill and Kristian Poncho, candidates for the District 32 seat, and Republican candidates Marion “Butch” Fox, Shalon Latour and Troy Romero, who are seeking the District 32 seat. Republican Dewith Carrier, a candidate for District 32, was not present.
Hill, a former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 32, said he will work with everyone involved in jobs and industry despite their political party to improve the state’s business climate,
“When I was in office before, I worked with governors from the Democratic and Republican party,” Hill said. “I worked with Gov. Mike Foster and when Gov. (Kathleen) Blanco was there we worked together and we were able to get industry into our district. We worked together with state and local governments and the private sector to bring industry to our district and as a result got good-paying jobs for our citizens.”
Jobs for local people need to be protected, he said.
Poncho, a relative newcomer to politics, said he will work to improve the district by attracting new business and industry while fighting for local businesses and education.
“I recently saw a graph that there’s just about only two parishes, Beauregard and Calcasieu, that actually grew economically and in population in my district,” Poncho said. “I think one of the biggest plans I have is to improve and fight for education initiatives that advocate for community colleges such as Sowela so that we can train our workforce coming right out of high school so we can attract jobs with a planned workforce that is ready to get in here and work in the factories and oilfields.”
Hill, a retired educator and former school board member, said early childhood education is also important in getting children on the right path for their future.
“If they don’t get the foundation and what they need in those early years, they are going to continue to struggle,” Hill said.
Poncho said fighting for public education to include equal distribution of federal dollars for both rural and urban school districts are important to future generations.
“It’s one of the most important jobs that we owe to our children growing up,” Poncho said. “We have to fund early childhood development and education programs. Particularly for rural districts who don’t get the funding they need to implement these programs.”
Early childhood was also at the top of the list for other candidates.
“We need to work on getting more funding for early childhood education so more kids can go to pre-K so that when they go to kindergarten they are ready to learn and go to the next level,” Latour said.
As for improving Louisiana’s workforce, Latour said dual enrollment and other incentives are vital to assuring people are ready to work.
“I’m the liaison for the Workforce Development Board for Southwest Louisiana and we offer a lot of programs to help youth get GEDs, with job placement and to go to school,” Latour said. “The key is getting information out and educating people that you are not stuck.”
Turning to the state’s infrastructure, Fox said the state needs to take a 20-year look at its infrastructure as a whole around the state.
“We can’t do it in four years, but we need to look at our infrastructure and where the money is going now because there is no doubt that DOTD is top heavy in administration,” Fox said. “We are using the dollars that we have now to finish funding mega projects or to pave roads.”
Romero agreed that infrastructure is a big issue for the next four years.
“I travel this state from one end to the other, from north to south and east to west, and the roads and bridges are deplorable,” Romero said. “Just trying to get into Baton Rouge on a Friday afternoon it’s nearly impossible.”
He said the state needs to use its surplus money more wisely and make matching funds available to ensure projects such as the I-10 bridge and other mega projects are completed.
Latour said local municipalities and entities should also provide matching funds for projects to help get bigger projects like the I-10 bridge done.