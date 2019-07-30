Fitts takes helm of new drainage board

SULPHUR — The first meeting of the Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 (West Calcasieu) commenced here Monday night with the introduction of the board and the election of a president.
The consolidation, which took place earlier this year, took in three separate districts — Gravity Drainage District 2 of Ward 7, District 5 of Ward 4 and District 6 of Wards 5 and 6.
Rick Fitts, of Sulphur, was elected president, Donny Stinson, of Vinton was named vice president and Nathan Spencer from the Starks area was named secretary/treasurer. Sam Hudson, James Perry, Damon Goss and Lance Trahan round out the seven-member board.
The board unanimously adopted a resolution of organization to include:
l an agreement between the consolidated board and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for assistance with and advising of the performance of district duties,
l an agreement among the previous districts and newly consolidated one,
l adoption of the Human Resources Manual and
l adoption of a procurement policy.
The board heard reports of projects underway throughout the district from engineer Byron Racca and voted to approve reports from district supervisors.