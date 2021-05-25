First Responder of Week: West making a difference in the lives of animals

Beauregard Parish Animal Control Officer Deputy Krista West is receiving high praise from her superiors and her colleagues as she strives to find homes for the animals who come into her care.
A Beauregard Parish native, West began her career with BPSO in May 2019 when she was hired as a corrections deputy. In February 2020, at her request, West was moved to Animal Control; a division she operates and manages on her own.
In 2020, West responded to more than 900 complaints. That is more calls than any other department received, according to Chief Deputy Jared Morton.
“Deputy West has a passion for what she does. I am proud to have her as part of our team and I greatly appreciate the hard work that she has put in. It takes a special type of person to respond to some of the serious cases that she has been involved in and Deputy West has represented herself, and her department, with pride,” Morton said.
On any given day, West’s calls can range from reports of an aggressive animal to reports of a stray to even calls involving felony level criminal animal abuse. Those are the cases, West said, that require all of her training to get her through the day.
“It can be tough sometimes, but I try not to let my emotions get the best of me. It is definitely disheartening to see some of these cases, but I love my job and I keep going because I have to believe I am making a difference in the lives of these animals,” West said.
Others would agree that West has made a difference. Since taking over Animal Control, West has networked with rescue organizations across the nation to find homes for the dogs that find their way into her kennel. According to Morton, last year 406 dogs were released to rescue groups and ultimately placed into loving homes, while only seven dogs were euthanized due to extreme viciousness.
Among those rescued were dogs that were initially reported as “aggressive,” and through West’s efforts were rehabilitated. She said that is what keeps her coming back to work every day.
“That’s my motivation. When I can work with a dog that is considered aggressive and then see this incredible transformation they make after learning to trust again; that’s when I feel accomplished in my work. Those are the stories that keep me going,” West said.
In looking to the future, West said she is working with nonprofit organizations to hopefully bring free or low-cost spay and neuter clinics into the parish to help low-income families afford those procedures for their pets.
“One of the biggest problems I have seen is unwanted litters of puppies being abandoned. That is such a preventable problem and I feel confident if I can bring these programs into our area that we can curb that issue while also helping educate local pet owners,” she said.