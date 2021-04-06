Brennan Bernat

Lake Charles Police Officer Brennan Bernat

 Special to the American Press

This week, the American Press would like to highlight the courageous efforts of Lake Charles Police Officer Brennan Bernat.

On Feb. 17, during this year’s historic winter weather event, Bernat displayed incredible courage and heroism when he saved the life of a motorist involved in a crash near Fruge and Albert streets in Lake Charles.

As Bernat arrived at the scene of the crash, he found the vehicle had struck a building and had caught fire.

“I approached the vehicle and the driver appeared to be confused and disoriented, unaware of what was going on. He had a laceration on his head and coupled with the confusion he seemed to be experiencing, I was concerned about a possible brain injury,” Bernat said.

At that moment, Bernat said he noticed the flames had reached the dashboard inside the vehicle — and he knew he had to act.

“All I could think of in that moment was the urgent need to get him out and to safety. There was no time to think about my own safety. I just knew I had to get him out, so that is what I did,” he said.

Bernat was able to get the driver to safety just moments before the front compartment of the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said that Bernat’s actions during the incident are a testament to his dedication to selflessly serving the community. “We want to take this opportunity to recognize him for his bravery and the courage he displayed as he put his own life at risk to save another,” Caldwell said.

Bernat has since received a commendation from Caldwell for his bravery that day, and was formally recognized by Mayor Nic Hunter and the Lake Charles City Council.

More from this section

Exhibit showcases exceptional works from 26 McNeese students

  • Updated
Exhibit showcases exceptional works from 26 McNeese students

McNeese State University is currently hosting the Spring 2021 Student Invitational Exhibition in the Mezzanine Gallery of the Shearman Fine Arts Annex. On display until April 15, the student invitational is the first in-person exhibit the Department of Visual Arts has been able to host since…

State struggles with food insecurity

  • Updated
State struggles with food insecurity

“Food Security Insights,” a new tool and report released last month by UrbanFootprint, shows Louisiana is among the top five most food insecure states in the country. According to the report, nearly 20 million American households are food insecure, a trend that has grown 45 percent since the…

LC sees hike in air travel, optimistic trend will continue

  • Updated
LC sees hike in air travel, optimistic trend will continue

Lake Charles Regional Airport saw 36 percent more passengers in the first four days of April than all of April 2020, Director Heath Allen said Monday. He credits this to a steady rebound in leisure travel that should continue into the summer months as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.