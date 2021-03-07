Fire Marshal: Victim’s actions may have contributed to explosion

A teenage victim’s presence near an inactive oil field site in Longville that exploded Sunday evening has been declared “a contributing factor “ into the explosion, according to preliminary findings in the investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
A report released by the State Fire Marshal’s Office on Thursday said that the cause of the explosion that was felt by residents throughout the surrounding area remains undetermined, but that 14-year-old Zalee Day’s actions near the tanks moments before the incident may have played a role.
“Following an extensive assessment of the scene involving State Fire Marshal deputies, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies, and Louisiana State Police Emergency Services, investigators have determined the victim’s interactions with the tanks, both which contained reserve barrels of crude oil, contributed to the ignition. The victim’s final actions and the exact cause of the explosion and fire remains undetermined and under investigation,” State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue stated.
According to Rodrigue, witness statements to investigators indicated that the two oil tank batteries exploded, one after the other, with one traveling several hundred yards away from its starting location.
Volunteer firefighters with Beauregard Fire District 2 responded to the scene and located Day’s body near the displaced tank. Authorities said Day lived within eyesight of the oil field.
Rodrigue said that additional witness statements indicated the teen was seen in the immediate area of the tanks in the moments before the blasts and subsequent fire.
At the time of the incident, there was no fencing or physical barriers surrounding the oil well site, and there are currently no restrictions or ordinances in place that would require such.
Both the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Natural Resources regard oil sites, both active and inactive, as dangerous and consider entering the area of an oil site as trespassing.
On Friday, Day’s family released statements that they were “extremely distressed” that blame was being cast upon their daughter, and have obtained legal counsel.