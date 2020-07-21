Fire marshal making rounds

Thirty-one of the 568 Southwest Louisiana businesses inspected by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office from May 4 through July 16 were found to have violations related to COVID-19 safety guidelines, records show.
Documents obtained by the American Press show violations found at 18 Lake Charles businesses, three businesses in Jennings, two businesses each in Elton, Oberlin, Iowa and Kinder, as well as one in Westlake and Reeves. The inspections were conducted throughout Region 5, which includes Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jeff Davis, Allen and Cameron parishes.
The fire marshal's office found 1,319 violations of COVID-19 guidelines after conducting 5,470 inspections statewide. More than 820 violations were found at restaurants, cafes or coffee shops. Shopping or retail outlets had the second-highest number of violations, with 192, followed by nightclubs, taverns or bars, with 121.
Despite these numbers, Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning said Monday that business owners statewide have worked hard to follow COVID-19 guidelines set by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Along with existing indoor seating capacities for restaurants and bars, the governor also recently issued a statewide mask mandate and ordered bars closed to on-premise consumption. The order expires on Friday, July 24.
"From my perspective, the compliance of our businesses has been overwhelming," Browning said. "We probably have a tougher time seeking adherence to our guidelines. Thirty percent of inspections we do on fire codes, we're required to go back a second time. In this case, the (COVID) numbers are about 8-9 percent."
Improper wearing of Personal Protective Equipment among employees is one of the more common violations inspectors find, Browning said. Records indicate the most cited violation, 384 findings, was employees not wearing PPE, like face coverings, properly.
"Much of this is changing habits and behaviors," Browning said. "It's more about educating than enforcing."
Inspectors can also report if a business occupant load exceeds the allowed 50 percent capacity, or 25 percent for bars without a Louisiana Department of Health food permit; if exterior queuing, stanchions or other methods of control block exits; if groups exceed a 10-person max limit; and if waiting spaces or lobbies are inappropriately occupied.
Businesses can easily correct most COVID-19 violations before an inspection is finished, Browning said.
"The violation could be table spacing or employees not wearing a mask properly," he said. "It's not like finding a broken fire alarm, which may take weeks to fix."
Browning said inspectors will conduct an unannounced follow-up visit at a business with violations.
According to Browning, business owners have a better understanding of COVID-19 guidelines during Phase 2 than they did during Phase 1.
"When we started Phase 1, there was a lot of misunderstanding on things like table spacing," he said. "Phase 2 has been a much more organized effort. We've left businesses and come back to find no issues."
Browning said the only Louisiana businesses that shut down on their own were the ones that could not operate under the existing guidelines.
"To me, that's a win," he said.
Browning said his office was "very aggressive" in monitoring businesses during Memorial Day and July 4, with inspectors checking for compliance during the day and after hours.
He said a "tremendous uptick" in fireworks sales this year, compared to previous years, showed that more residents chose to stay home during July 4.
Browning said the fire marshal's office has dealt with challenges in having up to 10 personnel at a time in quarantine. Some deputies have worked staggered shifts and nights.
"The biggest difference is there's still a lot of unknown of what will be normal," he said. "We've been cognizant of putting people into buildings."
Some annual inspections at state buildings have been postponed, while other regular inspections at jails and nursing homes are ongoing, Browning said. Inspections of buildings that are preparing to open and criminal investigations are also continuing, he said.
Browning said a computer system that was put in place in 2016 is helping to create virtual inspections at group homes that deal with family care.
"The last thing we need to be doing right now is going into people's homes," he said. "A lot of things can be verified electronically."
The impact of COVID-19 on both sides has made businesses pay attention to the guidance, Browning said.
"People know it's real; there's immediate results when you see hospital visits increase and tragic deaths," he said. "I really think the business community is doing a great job of trying to do their best, but it's hard to be 100 percent committed to the guidelines. It takes them replicating that to every employee in the business and the patrons accepting personal responsibility."
"We're going to continue to be vigilant to get all our businesses back to normal," Browning said.