The final day of voting drew thousands of Louisiana residents to the polls, and officials made efforts in those hurricane-effected areas to ensure everyone had a place to go. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones spoke of the turnout and the efficient methods used to guarantee votes were processed as quickly and efficiently as possible.
“Really, the biggest challenge is having to change 70 percent of our precincts. The challenge was, we’d never done that before. It was kind of from scratch. We did have some tremendous help from the Secretary of State’s office, and the parish helped us in coordinating a lot of this — which was very successful,” Jones told the American Press. “On top of, of course, Delta and Laura which caused the majority of that, COVID has been the most challenging aspect; to be able to allow the opportunity for people to be able to social distance, and that’s why we’ve had to double up our planning. Planning started just days after Hurricane Laura hit.”
He said by the time voting began at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 600 people were in line at the Burton Coliseum. Voting sites closed at 8 p.m. that evening.
These mega-sites were set up throughout the area to accommodate the 70 percent of precincts that were displaced due to the two hurricanes and the virus.
The Lake Charles Civic Center, Burton Coliseum Complex, West-Cal Event Center, Houston River Baptist Church, DeQuincy High School and other multi-purpose recreation buildings were used as these mega-sites.
Jones estimated about 12,000 voters that hadn’t voted in early voting would be at the sites Tuesday. Burton Coliseum was expected to draw 6,000, the Civic Center and West-Cal Center about 4,000 and the smaller sites about 2,000 each.
“We can’t be more happier — the voters have been very upbeat, very positive. We’ve had no incidents at all. It doesn’t matter what demographic or what political party or what have you … I think we’re a little bit different from other areas in the country since we’ve had to go through Laura and Delta and, six months prior, dealing with COVID. We’ve been through this together. I think you’re seeing a sense of community because we have commissioners that are working today that they have major damage in their homes, and they’re here working,” Jones said. “They were going to come vote no matter what. I think the biggest conduit for people’s positive attitude is no matter who you are, everybody here has been through something and our community has worked hand in hand to help each other. I think that’s just the kind of attitude that’s continued on.”
A total of 450 commissioners throughout the parish and 40 extra volunteers showed up to assist with the flow of the voting mega-sites to get everyone through efficiently.
Voters that were displaced were reached out to by the Secretary of State’s office earlier, soon after Hurricane Laura hit on Aug. 26. FEMA and Red Cross worked with the Secretary of State’s office to find those displaced voters and offer them alternative resources such as mail-in ballots.
“If they registered with FEMA that they were displaced, FEMA gave them the information so that they could reach out to them and we received many, many requests for mail-in ballots from all over and we’ve received many, many mail-in ballots that did come in from those areas,” Jones said.