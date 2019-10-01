Fertitta to promote book Saturday in LC

"Change, change, change; know your numbers; take the word ‘no' out of your damn vocabulary." These are just some of billionaire entrepreneur Tilman Fertitta's words of advice, or "Tilmanisms," mentioned in his new book, "Shut Up and Listen!"
Fertitta — a Galveston native who owns the Golden Nugget casinos and hotels, the NBA's Houston Rockets and more than 600 properties — will be in Lake Charles on Saturday to promote the book. A Q&A session is set for 3-3:30 p.m. in the Grand Event Center and is open to the public, followed by a book signing at 4 p.m. in the casino's main entrance, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd.
Released Sept. 17 through HarperCollins Leadership, "Shut Up and Listen!" is currently listed on amazon.com as the best-selling new release in the business management category. However, the 62-year-old Fertitta said the book is just as much about self-improvement as it is about how to run a successful business.
"It's just the way you can apply your life every day," Fertitta told the American Press on Monday. "Anybody can use this book. It doesn't matter if you're a business owner or a stay-at-home mom."
Fertitta said he always thought he would write a tell-all book. That was before HarperCollins approached him 18 months ago and told him his life story could come later.
The book centers around six core themes Fertitta has applied over the course of being in the hospitality industry for more than 30 years. It discusses the 95/5 rule, in which business owners should focus on the 5 percent that may be holding some of their success back.
"You've always got to change," Fertitta said. "There should be no spared customers. That's how we're successful."
Too often, he said, business owners have a great product, but no working capital.
Even with his success as an entrepreneur, Fertitta said he never stops working or paying attention to changes in the economy or technology. Fertitta purchased Waitr, the Lake Charles-based online food delivery company, for $308 million in May of 2018.
"Business is like a sport to me," he said. "It's no different than playing basketball or football. I still go to the office every day. Things are moving faster than ever before."
Fertitta said business owners should always be prepared for tough times.
"It's just the cycle you learn from adversity," he said. "You've got to be an opportunist in bad times and good times."
The gambling industry could continue to experience mergers and acquisitions, Fertitta said. He said sports gaming is likely to change from one state to another.
"I want to do what is good for us," he said. "I want to make our resorts better."
Online: shutupandlistenthebook.com.