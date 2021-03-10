FEMA to focus on building ‘more resilient community’

As Southwest Louisiana continues to recover from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it is focused on helping the area rebuild a “more resilient community than what was there before.”
“A lot of that effort was undertaken after Hurricane Rita to build back more resilient building codes and stronger public infrastructure. As soon as Laura passed and we went with the governor and flew over the area to see what the damage looked like, it was stark because there was a lot of damage,” John Long, FEMA’s federal coordinating officer for Southwest Louisiana, told the American Press. “But the homes and the public infrastructure that had been built back stronger with those stronger codes and standards withstood the storm very well. That is something that is hugely important, and something that we are looking to do again.”
Long said the agency is also working to redraw the coastal flood maps in a way that will allow communities to build back stronger without negatively effecting people’s flood insurance.
“That could be huge for Cameron Parish,” Long said.
As local governments continue to rebuild, the federal government has agreed to cover 90 percent of the hurricane costs to free up more city dollars to help with local need.
“Very early one we saw that the scope of this disaster was on par with other disasters that had received cost-share changes,” said Casey Tingle, deputy director for the chief of staff for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness. “Cost-share changes became really one of the more important goals to figure out.”
With the coronavirus pandemic already causing a tremendous financial hit for the area, Tingle said their office could see local governments struggling as they figured out how to cover the costs for things they had to do.
President Joe Biden last week approved a request by Gov. John Bel Edwards to increase the federal cost-share for FEMA public assistance programs in response to Hurricane Laura from 75 to 90 percent.
Biden’s approval follows action by former President Donald Trump that granted 100 percent federal cost-share for a 30-day window.
“Whether it was the 100 percent period that was granted early on by the previous administration or this recent change to a 90 percent federal cost-share disaster wide for Hurricane Laura, both of those are very helpful tools as local governments, municipalities, parishes and school boards are looking at what recovery looks like and understanding they’ve got costs in addition to what is going to be addressed under FEMA,” Tingle said. “That cost-share change is a significant help to them.”
Long said FEMA is starting to disperse infrastructure repair money now.
“We’re working with the applicants on it, but we expect to spend more than $1 billion on that,” he said. “That’s the part that’s affected by the 90-10 whereas the state and the applicants, like city of Lake Charles, would have been on the hook for $250 million now it’s going to be more like $10 million.”