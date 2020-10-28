Cameron sign
Rick Hickman
Drive-thru FEMA registration centers in Cameron Parish will remain open until Saturday, Oct. 31. 
The centers are an easy and COVID-safe way to provide survivors a way to perform initial registration, some technical assistance on current registrations, and to have documents scanned into their case file.
Hours and locations are as follows:

Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge

1428 LA 27

Bell City

7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Cameron Parish Walk-Up Services:

LSU AG Center

10098 Gulf Highway

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
Hackberry Community Center

986 Main Street

Hackberry 

9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

