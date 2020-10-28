Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge
1428 LA 27
Bell City
Cameron Parish Walk-Up Services:
LSU AG Center
10098 Gulf Highway
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hackberry Community Center
986 Main Street
Hackberry
Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge
1428 LA 27
Bell City
Cameron Parish Walk-Up Services:
LSU AG Center
10098 Gulf Highway
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hackberry Community Center
986 Main Street
Hackberry
Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy staff and teachers will receive a $70,000 donation from The Giving Tree Foundation, a non-profit founded by Charter Schools USA founder John Hage. The donation is designed to show gratitude for the hard work teachers and st…
Port of Lake Charles board members have approved for two groups to work together on a strategic plan designed to help the port stay competitive, take advantage of market opportunities and ensure certain projects are financially practical.
Several more schools will soon reopen within the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Leblanc Middle School, Sam Houston High School, Sulphur High School, Vinton High School, Westlake T & I and W.W. Lewis Middle School will welcome staff on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and students on Wednesday, Nov. 4. G…
Drive-thru FEMA registration centers in Cameron Parish will remain open until Saturday, Oct. 31.
Trash pickup began in the town of Vinton three days after Hurricane Laura and 100 cubic yards of debris has been removed so far, according to Mayor Kenneth Stinson, but much is left to do.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Oct. 14 regarding Tobias O. Andrews, 26, 920 Tallow Road, Lot 20, having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. The victim advised detectives the incident occurred while Andrews was babysitting.
A DeRidder man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death inside their home, according to authorities. Read more
Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy staff and teachers will receive a $70,000 donation from The Giving Tree F… Read more
Port of Lake Charles board members have approved for two groups to work together on a strategic plan designed to help the port stay competitiv… Read more
We want your feedback!
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription