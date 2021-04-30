FEMA reaching out to residents eligible for direct temporary housing

FEMA is looking to connect with residents eligible for direct temporary housing. Residents who qualified in the past and have yet to make contact with agency should call the FEMA helpline, 800-621-3362, to expedite the housing process. FEMA’s current outreach is open to two types of eligible applicants, Gerard Hammink, FEMA spokesman, said. Eligible applicants include those who initially qualified and have not been able to move forward in the process and also those who initially qualified, previously did not need the assistance but are now in need of housing.
“We are looking at, for instance, our list of about 1,500 households who on paper met the eligibility for the temporary housing but we haven’t had any contact with them, despite multiple phone calls,” Hammink said of the first group. “This is one last chance for those people as we make another attempt to reach them with both text messages and automated phone calls.”
Such households have “probably figured things out,” he said but the agency still wants to put the additional effort into one last outreach attempt.
Regarding the second group, Hammink said there are about 6,000 households who originally indicated they were not in need of the assistance, though they qualified, so this is a chance to re-visit that status.
“We understand that circumstances change. We understand that maybe someone thought living with a friend or a relative was going to work out and now it’s not going to work out any longer.”
Applicants who have been waiting to hear from FEMA should also take advantage of the current outreach window.
Eligibility for direct temporary housing includes being a homeowner or renter with the following criteria: destroyed or major damage to home resulting in unsafe/unsanitary conditions resulting from Hurricane Laura or Delta and pre-disaster residency in Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion or Vernon parishes.
Even if applicants have misplaced letters or registration numbers, Hammink said FEMA’s telephone system or online system can help applicants pick up where they left off in the process.
“The recovery process, with as much destruction and damage as Calcasieu Parish experienced, is just longer than anyone would want.”
The deadline to contact FEMA regarding temporary housing is Friday, May 28. Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 for more information regarding direct temporary housing.