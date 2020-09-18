Trees
Rick Hickman

Three FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) are now operating throughout Beauregard Parish to assist residents in their recovery efforts following Hurricane Laura. 

The intake centers are available for residents in the DeRidder area at the Beauregard Parish Police Jury building located at 201 West 2nd Street. This site will be open through Sept. 23, operating each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents in the Hyatt area may see FEMA officials at the Hyatt Community Center located at 6249 Hwy 109 in Fields. This site will be open through Sept. 25 and operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Singer, FEMA officials are set up at Singer Baptist Church located at 9106 Hwy. 27 where they are operating from 9 a.m through 5 p.m. This location will also be open through Sept. 25.

Residents who suffered damages from Hurricane Laura will be able to perform initial registration at the sites, as well as receive some technical assistance on current registrations, and have documents scanned into their case file. 

According to FEMA officials, the locations will be serviced as drive-through sites and will strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry into the area and service. Residents will remain in their vehicles at all times while a FEMA specialist wearing a mask will receive documents and return them through the vehicle window.

