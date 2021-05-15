FEMA needs local laborers for recovery work

As Southwest Louisiana works towards full hurricane recovery, FEMA is seeking local laborers to assist with the effort. The agency is currently looking to fill approximately 15 positions with residents who have experience working with and hooking up manufactured homes, trailers and/or travel trailers, Tiana Suber, agency spokeswoman, said.
Employees will work primarily in Iowa, she added. “We’re (FEMA employees) are kind of spread all over the place with different disasters so it’s really nice to have local hires who know the area.”
Those hired will be involved in the licensing and recertification process helping families move into FEMA’s units. “They give them a tour of the trailer and make sure everything works properly. Then they sign some paperwork, telling them all the rules and regulations...It take one hour or so.”
Hiring is expected to be ongoing until May 23, Suber said, with an hourly compensation of $16. The temporary position is contracted for a maximum of 120 days with the possibility of an extension.
“We know it was a tough time last year with unemployment. We’re here to offer those openings to those who are qualified right now, specifically for people with experience with travel trailers and things like that.”
Currently 2,000 units have been licensed but there are still over 500 local families or households left to house, Suber said. “We believe that everything could be done by mid-summer or at the end of summer.”
While progress had previously moved slower than expected in regards to getting residents into temporary housing, Suber said the pace is improving. “They’re having a bit of a better time. There’s commercial properties opening up, private things opening up and they’re getting past the red tape...It’s an easier time now and kind of falling in line where we can reach our goal by summer.”
To learn more or apply for the manufactured housing specialist position, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/600461800.