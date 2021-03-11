FEMA: Lake Charles not forgotten

Editor’s Note: This is the final story in a three-part series on FEMA’s hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana.
Many fear Southwest Louisiana has been all but forgotten in the six months since Hurricane Laura devastated the area on Aug. 27, 2020. But John Long, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s federal coordinating officer for the region, said the sentiment isn’t true.
“We still have more than 800 federal partners today working on these hurricanes and we will be here for as long as it takes,” Long told the American Press.
He said as the region continues to rebuild, FEMA is shifting its focus to an integrated recovery coordination effort with state and local governments.
“This is where we pay to bring in some of our federal partners that will provide technical expertise and bring resources to the table to work with the state on its priorities and work with the locals to come up with communitydriven, longer-term recovery strategies so that we do the best job we can of having a more resilient community across things like the economy, schools and hospitals,” Long said.
Casey Tingle, deputy director for the chief of staff for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, said he realizes the process can be “terribly frustrating” but the state remains committed.
“For individual families this is a terribly frustrating time as they try to negotiate insurance and FEMA assistance and SBA (Small Business Administration) and all the other recovery processes,” Tingle said. “It was a terribly devastating event but we’re working with all of our partners to try and bring all of the resources we can — whether it’s FEMA, community block grant funding, mitigation dollars — that will help put their houses back in a better posture than they were before. We are working with FEMA and other partners to do everything we can to put all those recovery resources on the table. We know it’s going to take some time, but we are committed to the ultimate outcome.”
Tingle said local partners, in particular, deserve the credit for the area’s hurricane recovery while also battling a pandemic and surviving and unprecedented winter ice storm.
“They have done so much from a recovery prospective, from a resiliency prospective to get schools back open, to get government services back home, to restoring water and other utilities, just a tremendous amount of work has happened that has now had to, in some instances, be repeated three times over the last six months,” Tingle said. “It speaks to the spirit of Louisiana.”
COVID vaccines
Long said while continuing to support hurricane recovery efforts, federal funding from FEMA is also helping to accelerate state vaccination efforts.
“FEMA is pushing out the vaccine and has a couple of initiatives where we can provide anything from funding for vaccination programs, which we’ve done here in Louisiana, all the way up to turn-key sites,” Long said.
FEMA is working with the governor and his Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Louisiana Department of Health and the city of New Orleans to see where the needs are, he said.
Items that have been funded are supplies and commodities needed to safely store and administer the vaccine; transportation support and security for refrigerated trucks; medical and support staff; communication materials to keep the public informed; and personnel training on vaccine distribution and administration.
“We’ve already provided about $25 million for administering vaccines in addition to the fact that the vaccine comes from the federal government,” Long said. “We will continue to do this, working with the state to determine what we can do to further the efforts that are underway.”